Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. TD Securities began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 101,841 shares in the company, valued at $797,415.03. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the sale, the director owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.1%

CDE stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

