Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 823.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMFG

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.