Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,145 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

