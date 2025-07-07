Fund Evaluation Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.22 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

