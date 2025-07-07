Family Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 266.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

