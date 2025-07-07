Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 17,007 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,007 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $24,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $260.30 on Monday. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $207.50 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.62.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

Read Our Latest Report on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,955.98. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.