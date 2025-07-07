Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 3,978 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 385.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.39.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

