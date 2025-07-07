Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $2.11 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. CME Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,273,000 after buying an additional 326,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,717,000 after acquiring an additional 104,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.87.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $274.83 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.17 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.