Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 477 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $22,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 585.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $302.76 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $311.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.71. The company has a market cap of $371.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

