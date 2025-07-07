Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,749 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

