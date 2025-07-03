Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Holcombe Financial Inc.

Holcombe Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 318,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $166,795.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 650,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $779.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

