Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after purchasing an additional 820,513 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,269,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,489,000 after acquiring an additional 81,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,510,000 after purchasing an additional 348,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

