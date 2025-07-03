Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,186. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.4%

WSM stock opened at $173.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.