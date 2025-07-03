First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Increased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,806 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 5.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

