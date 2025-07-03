GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 79.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after buying an additional 98,034 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 48.8% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:GEV opened at $504.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $532.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.19.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.