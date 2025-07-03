Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.