Kendall Capital Management Has $688,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

