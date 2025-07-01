CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $6.43 Million in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Entergy by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after purchasing an additional 286,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,135,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

