Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 660.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.43.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

