Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.