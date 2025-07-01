Red Tortoise LLC Purchases 25,688 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

