MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $284,283,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of SBUX opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
