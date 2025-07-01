Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0%

CAT stock opened at $388.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.22 and a 200 day moving average of $345.98. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.83.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

