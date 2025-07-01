Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.89 and last traded at $58.02. Approximately 1,527,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,222,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

