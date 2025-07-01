Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 19,653,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 589% from the average session volume of 2,853,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ostin Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Ostin Technology Group Trading Down 21.0%

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

