DSG Capital Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,295 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after buying an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

