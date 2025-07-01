Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – July 1st

CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Chubb, Planet Labs PBC, Norfolk Southern, Apollo Global Management, and Bloom Energy are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, processing and distribution of agricultural products. These firms may produce seeds, fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, manufacture farm machinery, raise livestock or operate food-processing facilities. Investing in agriculture stocks offers exposure to the global food supply chain and can act as a hedge against inflation and rising food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

NYSE:CNH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. 42,650,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,125,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNH

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $288.57. 848,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.02 and a 200 day moving average of $281.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

NYSE PL traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. 36,808,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,337. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.61. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PL

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.34. 676,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,480. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.15. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.32. 1,159,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,486. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.11 and a beta of 3.21. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Featured Stories