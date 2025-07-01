Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – July 1st

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto, and QuantumScape are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, extraction, processing or recycling of lithium—a critical metal used in rechargeable batteries. Driven by growing demand for electric vehicles and grid-scale energy storage, these equities offer investors exposure to the supply chain of next-generation battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. 6,553,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,702,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $468.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. 3,302,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,915. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.68.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 24,159,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,894,486. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

