Top Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – July 1st

Vertiv, Mondelez International, and Shopify are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating social networking platforms or related digital‐content services. Examples include Meta Platforms, Snap and Pinterest, which generate revenue primarily through advertising tied to user engagement. Investors in these stocks seek growth potential but must weigh volatility driven by changes in user behavior, ad market trends and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded down $5.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.52. 5,544,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Mondelez International stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,280,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,781. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.65. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

