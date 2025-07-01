Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Down 15.6% – Time to Sell?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 20,503,408 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 8,192,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £248,178.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.