National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 760773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Several research firms recently commented on EYE. Citigroup raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on National Vision and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on National Vision from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,375. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 170,839 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

