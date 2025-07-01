Bank of America Cuts Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $4.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $4.75 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

ULCC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Trading Up 7.6%

NASDAQ:ULCC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 3,465,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,337.68. The trade was a 50.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.