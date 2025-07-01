Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 716,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 421,871 shares.The stock last traded at $96.71 and had previously closed at $98.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Get Amedisys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMED

Amedisys Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2,298.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.