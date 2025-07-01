Best Growth Stocks To Consider – July 1st

Circle Internet Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Prologis, Blackstone, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Welltower, and Blueprint Medicines are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared with the overall market. These firms typically reinvest most or all of their profits into expanding operations rather than paying dividends, so investors buy them for capital appreciation. Because of their high growth prospects, growth stocks often trade at premium valuations and can be more volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,823,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,036,066. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,747.12. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $298.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.56. 4,121,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,229,499. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $145.99. The company has a market cap of $310.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.44. 2,558,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.43.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,569. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

NYSE WELL traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,323. Welltower has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.98.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.38. 1,286,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,099. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $128.45.

