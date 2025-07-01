BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $79.36. 15,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 81,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXC. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $659.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

