Best Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 1st

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Tractor Supply, Hasbro, and Best Buy are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are very low-priced, small-capitalization shares that trade in thin volume and often lack comprehensive financial disclosures. Because they’re driven more by speculative trading than by underlying business fundamentals, they tend to exhibit extreme price volatility and liquidity risk. Often likened to penny stocks, toy stocks appeal to traders seeking quick gains rather than long-term value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $984.74. 1,165,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $436.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,004.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.06. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,003,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.26.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded up $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $103.91. 5,746,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,790. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,866. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.64 and a 200 day moving average of $209.90.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

HAS traded up $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Hasbro has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $78.77.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

