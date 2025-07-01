Analyzing CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) & Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and CEL-SCI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $10.06 million 0.56 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.66 CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$26.92 million ($12.61) -0.19

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEL-SCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A CEL-SCI N/A -238.05% -104.65%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CEL-SCI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics beats CEL-SCI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About CEL-SCI

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers. It is also developing products based on its proprietary technology Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes CEL-2000; CEL-4000; and CEL-5000, which are LEAPS-based product candidates in preclinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.