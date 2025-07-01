Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $561.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,203. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

