Financial Comparison: MasterBrand (MBC) vs. The Competition

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MasterBrand to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MasterBrand and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 1 0 1 0 2.00 MasterBrand Competitors 51 512 309 52 2.39

MasterBrand presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.15%. As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 34.95%. Given MasterBrand’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MasterBrand has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

MasterBrand has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasterBrand’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MasterBrand and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.70 billion $125.90 million 15.01 MasterBrand Competitors $1.44 billion -$10.98 million 5.99

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. MasterBrand is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MasterBrand and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand 3.74% 12.60% 5.75% MasterBrand Competitors -4.59% -22.58% -2.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of MasterBrand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of MasterBrand shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MasterBrand beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.