Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 28th

AbbVie, Merck & Co., Inc., and Insmed are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and medical therapies. Their performance is closely tied to outcomes such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals or patent expirations, which can drive significant price swings. Investors in pharmaceutical stocks seek exposure to potential breakthroughs in healthcare but must weigh the high development costs and regulatory risks inherent in the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,262,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,369. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.92. The stock has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 60,171,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,331,143. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,467,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,118. Insmed has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.80.

