Best Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 28th

AbbVie, Merck & Co., Inc., UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Insmed are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—this includes pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers. Investing in medical stocks gives shareholders exposure to the financial performance, research breakthroughs and regulatory milestones that drive value in the medical industry. Their prices are influenced by factors such as clinical trial results, patent approvals and changes in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $181.89. 29,262,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,369. The stock has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.93. 60,171,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,331,143. The stock has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.85. 13,584,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,465,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.51.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.43. 83,270,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,090,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

INSM traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,467,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.80. Insmed has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

