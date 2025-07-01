iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Bought by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,791,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,151,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,266 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HEFA opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

