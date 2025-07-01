CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

