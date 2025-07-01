Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.3%

Intel stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.