iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Altus Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.3% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $620.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $615.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $586.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $622.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

