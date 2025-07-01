Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

