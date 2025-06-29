Strid Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strid Group LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8%

DIS stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

