Altus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $323.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

