Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

