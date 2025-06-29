URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.51 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 4.08 ($0.06). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 366,138 shares.

URU Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £72,600.00, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About URU Metals

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

